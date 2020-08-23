Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Archive
About
Keyword Authoritarianism
Further Notes on Political Correctness, Data-Visualisation, and the Death of Humanistic Inquiry
Justin E. H. Smith
12 hr
Share
The New Eliminationism
Notes on the Economics of Cancel Culture
Justin E. H. Smith
Sep 21
Share
A Proposal
To Creditable Investors Such As Yourselves
Justin E. H. Smith
Sep 14
Share
The Internet Is Not What You Think It Is
(This is a draft excerpt from my forthcoming book, The Living Mirror: A Philosophy of the Internet, appearing in 2021 from Princeton University Press. …
Justin E. H. Smith
Sep 7
Share
Out of Their Heads
Global Encounters, Peasant Metaphysics, and the Real Mind-Body Problem
Justin E. H. Smith
Aug 31
Share
Greetings, Dear Readers
I am delighted and honoured that you have chosen to subscribe to my new Substack Newsletter. As I have written elsewhere, I believe this new medium wil…
Justin E. H. Smith
Aug 26
Share
Something new...
I am an author and professor of philosophy, born in Reno, Nevada, in 1972, and based in Paris since 2012. You might already know me from my website, je…
Justin E. H. Smith
Aug 23
Share
Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet
Welcome to my Newsletter, “The Hinternet” (it’s like the Internet, but with aspiration). I am an author and professor of philosophy. You might already …
Aug 23
Share
© 2020 Justin E. H. Smith. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts