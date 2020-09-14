A Proposal

“Le silence éternel de ces espaces infinis m’effraie.” —Blaise Pascal

Friends, I don’t often do this, but I’d like to confide in you today. Will you, then, lend me your confidence in regard of a certain weighty matter? Now I know what I am about to say is going to seem audacious, but I am sure that if you will only hear me out until the end, friends, you will be glad of it.

The “matter” to which I have already alluded might more properly be spoken of in its adjectival form, “material”, for by this word I mean to invoke that incontrovertible quality of the stuff that makes up this our Universe in its rawest and most pristine condition. I mean to speak with you, that is, about a reserve of raw materials over which I’ve lately acquired a certain proprietary privilege, and for which I would be most obliged if you were to offer your kind assistance in seeing to their timely extraction.

You see, I have come quite fortuitously into possession of an Asteroid, and it is this peculiar windfall of mine that I believe may represent an attractive business opportunity for you.

I know how this must sound as an opening gambit, so allow me to explain the manner by which this comely planetoid did lately fall into my hands.

When I say it fell, I do not mean literally that it collided with this poor wretch upon the Earth’s surface, for the Asteroid in question is permanently locked in its orbit somewhere between Mars and Jupiter. It was named after me by the official body charged with such heavy onomastic responsibilities in September of 2015, and prefixed, as per convention, with a handsome string of numerals: “13585 Justinsmith”. If that is not enough to convince you doubting Thomases, you may peruse the measurements of its physical properties, its orbit, and its ephemerides in the Small Planetoid Database maintained by Jet Propulsion Laboratories all the way out in Pasadena, California.

When you have finished admiring these data, I invite you to scroll down to the biographical Information at the bottom of the page, where you may confirm that the Asteroid is in fact attached by name to yours truly, and not to some Justin Smith, professional poker player, or some other Justin Smith, retired quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. I have also written about 13585 Justinsmith for Cabinet Magazine, wherein I expatiated upon certain delicate questions in the ancient art of astronymy. No, you did not misread me: I said astronymy with a y, which some call the “Greek i” and others call the “ypsilon”, for at issue is nothing other than the ancient art of naming Stars.

I invite you to consult these resources, where you will find the curious and edifying back-story to the proposition that alone concerns us today.

The Asteroid did not literally fall on me, as I’ve acknowledged, but when I said I had a weighty matter to discuss, I chose my words carefully, for I did wish at least to hint that when this distant body came to be associated with my person by the International Astronomical Union, I experienced it somewhat as if the giant boulder had torn into our atmosphere, struck me down, and pinned me to the ground under its great weight. At first, of course, I took it as an honor to be struck in this way, to be told that I was worthy of an Asteroid, a rock of ages spinning ‘round the Sun for all eternity. I admit I felt it had conferred a degree of its own eternity to me, and I fancied, for a while, that I had come into that rare state that the Ancients called catasterism, when a man leaves his frail bag of bones behind on this low Earth, and enters a new phase of life among the Stars.

But when that early sidereal intoxication wore off, all I could think was this: Here I am, still trapped in the same bag of bones that those same Ancients rightly called a prison, and what use do I have, in such unfavorable circumstances, for an Asteroid?

It is not just that I felt burdened with the responsibilities entailed by such a distinction, finding myself thrust suddenly into the company of so many distinguished Luminaries. How could I stand shoulder to shoulder with Freddie Mercury and Gene Roddenberry, just to name a few of the members of my new cohort? No again, it is not only that I was daunted by my meteoric rise into the company of these greats, but that I was at the same time, in the sober light of morning, ashamed.

That’s right, I said I was ashamed, for I knew that in imagining myself to be great, I had committed the sin of pride. Scripture tells us that God opposes the proud and shows favor to the humble, but if you humble yourself before the Lord, verily, he will lift you up. Now I am not a religious man, but in the years that followed the naming of the Asteroid I could not keep myself from praying, to our celestial Creator, to Fate, or perhaps only to the dark void of infinite Space that so terrified the Reverend Père Pascal, begging for an answer to this singular question: How might I humble myself, so that I might again be lifted up?

And it was only just in this most recent new Year of Our Lord 2020 that the answer finally hit me, not like a boulder, no, but like a ray of light, as I was scanning the daily quivers and pulsations of my Standard & Poor’s index fund tracker, to which I have entrusted my very future, but whose returns in wealth have so far been fairly standard, even if they have not yet made me poor.

The lamentable downward tickering of the fund’s pulse that fateful day caused my weary eyes to move downward with it, and to land upon a most curious chiron creeping across the bottom of the MarketWatch homepage. It sought to appeal to those discriminating investors with an interest not only in the artifacts of industrial production, such as automobiles and semiconductors, but the elements wherefrom these artifacts are composed, which for the ancient Greeks were Earth, Air, Fire, and Water, while the ancient Chinese enumerated them as Earth, Fire, Water, Metal, and Wood, but which we know today to number no fewer than 118, from Hydrogen to Lawrencium, lining up dutifully in neat rows and columns for all to admire in the great Mendeleev’s Periodic Table.

But let us stay focused on the matter at hand: The future of raw-material extraction, I read on the MarketWatch website, is in Outer Space. My eyes lit up like a blazing Comet as I scanned these plain words. I had, my friends, an Idea.

So the very material matter I would like to speak with you about today concerns the future of what they are calling Asteroid-Mining. That’s right: probes specially outfitted with drills and hammers and shovels will soon be landing on the rocks of the Main Belt and reaping their great harvest of precious metals. What I would like to propose, if I may be so bold, and if you will permit me to cut right to the chase without any further lucubrations upon the Immortality of the Soul, is to sell the mining rights to 13585 Justinsmith to a particularly forward-thinking investor, or Consortium thereof.

Now I know you’re going to come up with a dozen reasons why this is a far-fetched and unworkable scheme, but I assure you I have anticipated all of them.

You are probably going to ask about all the other Asteroids out there in the torus of the Main Belt. You are saying right about now that there are countless goodly sized stones orbiting around, many of them still unnamed. So why should we be interested in yours?

That is a good question, for in any such undertaking it is natural that investors should wish to know what makes the object of their attention shine, what makes it stand out among the dim shards with which it is intermingled, what gives it the special allure of a diamond in a coal mine?

Here I might first draw your attention to some of the distinguishing features of old 13585. While it is true that there are at least a million Asteroids in the Main Belt over one Kilometer in diameter, that number shrinks considerably when we reach the size class of the body in question: a girthy 5.5 Kilometers. Nor are these Kilometers of common stone, but rather, judging from the unusual Albedo of 0.12, we may be confident in supposing that 13585 is packed from edge to edge, and deep inside its core, with Iron, Nickel, Platinum, and Gold.

Now it is not my intention to oversell the unique features of 13585, but discriminating telescopists agree that this Asteroid’s Albedo Value is unusually fine. They mean this in an aesthetic sense, of course, but if we must reduce a subtle Judgment of Taste to a crude dollar amount, well then, friends, we must. My team of scientists estimates from this Asteroid’s physical parameters that, excluding the oxygen, silicon, and other common elements that always must needs intermingle with the precious metals in their natural state, just as men of exceptional character must in their early lives be schooled and trained up among dullards: excluding these dull elements, I say, my team has come up with a figure exceeding the wildest hopes one might have of any diamond mine here on Earth. My friends, we are speaking of a value in the range of 100 Billion Dollars: that’s Billion with a B; or a Hundred Thousand Million, as some prefer to say; or, just to make myself perfectly clear by a thorough tour of the conventions of reckoning, I mean to say the Asteroid is worth a Hundred Milliards in the Legal Tender of these United States.

I can already hear the next objection bubbling up in the throats of the doubters among you, latter-day Pyrrhonians, even as it bumps there against the lump of covetousness that formed when you got news of the covetable lump sum that could soon be coming your way.

Some of you are saying, I know, that just because something is named after a person does not mean that person owns it. Well, the Law, and historical precedent, are not so unambiguous on this matter as you might suppose. First of all, let me remind you that the political philosophy of individual Liberty on which our great country was nourished in its early years, and which permitted it to grow up into the great power it is today and, God willing, will remain, states outright that eponymy entails ownership, and that whosoever gives his name to a thing thereby lays Sovereign claim to it. That’s right: as a true American I say it is only proper that if a thing bears my proper name then it is within my rights to ap-propri-ate it as my property. Mister John Locke said as much in his Treatise of Government, and he felt it was so important that he said it again in his Second Treatise of Government.

Of course ordinarily property is acquired when a man gives his name to something as a sort of claim, much in the way that a dog marks out its Dominion with the sweet scent of its liquid discharge rising up in the air in particles known only to other dogs, as secret and evanescent as the names that rise up and are known among men: ordinarily, I say, this is the Order of things, but in my case I laid no claim to the Asteroid at all. My name was given to it for reasons that had nothing to do with my will, my interest, or my sense of what is or by rights should be mine. But nowhere does Mister Locke make any exemption for such cases of passive eponymy, and philosophically speaking you would be hard-pressed to say what it is that attaches a man’s name to a thing any more securely, when it is that man, and not the International Astronomical Union, that is doing the attaching.

There are in fact countless historical examples from the settling of our great country’s frontier, in which a man derived profit from the passive and fortuitous attachment of his name to a place that turned out to be of more pecuniary interest than the namers suspected. Why, in my own home-town there was a draw-bridge known as “Olson’s Bridge” because it passed over the river just near old Gutthard Olson’s farm. When the county decided to charge the barge captains a fee each time the bridge was raised, and soon found their coffers overflowing far beyond their expectations, it was agreed that a portion of this newfound wealth should go towards buying Olson a new industry-standard egg incubator.

And who can forget the case of Frederick H. Billings, honored as the namesake of Billings, Montana, founded in 1882, for his work as President of the Northern Pacific Railway in linking that fledgling frontier town by rail to Saint Paul in the East and Seattle in the West? It is said that when the Montana & Minnesota Land Company sought to retain certain usufructuary advantages over land now owned by the railway company within the city of Billings, they sent their tempting bribes not to the representatives of Northern Pacific in the town, nor to the municipal government of Billings, but to Mr. Billings himself, who was by then convalescing in his home state of Vermont, for no other reason than that they assumed Billings the town could only belong to Billings the man.

But let us not speak of such murky matters as bribes, for what I mean to impress upon you is that by the bright Light of Nature and Reason it is plain that I am free to do with the Asteroid that bears my name as I see fit; and I see fit, friends, to extend to you an invitation to join me in reaping its precious metal wealth.

Now you might still be asking yourselves, why not just head straight for one of the many unnamed Asteroids in the Main Belt, and reap their incalculable wealth without having to first acquire the rights to do so by some purported namesake owner? Or why not go to Ceres or Pallas, or one of the outsized members of the Main Belt named long ago for a mythological persona?

The answer to the second question is easy: Would you desecrate the Temple of Athena? No, friends, these Asteroids are too majestic to touch; they should be sooner worshipped.

Of the lesser stones that accompany them as their low-born minions, the same may not be said. But this is not to suggest that there is no distinction of rank or fineness between the relatively smaller bodies, named for mortals such as myself, and the bodies of similar size that are known only by numbers, if they are known at all. For do we not distinguish between commodities and foodstuffs and beverages here on Earth by virtue of their place of origin? What sort of Apple would you rather eat, some generic “red delicious” (so-called), or a rare Norfolk Pippin Apple or, rarer still, a Chelmsford Wonder? Would you rather drink a styrofoam cup full of common sparkling wine, or a crystal flute of Champagne de Reims? It is not simply a question of what Americans commonly call “brands”, but rather of knowing and properly valuing the appellation d’origine contrôlée.

Whatsoever is named by a Controlled Appellation of Origin, if I must English it for you, can only be what it is by virtue of the whence of where it comes. Don’t you see? In order to be counted as Champagne, a sparkling wine must originate from a particular region of France. And in order to be counted as a 13585 Justinsmith nickel-plated belt-buckle, available in high-end boutiques and duty-free zones from New York to Dubai to Macao, the nickel in question must have been mined from 13585 Justinsmith. This is what I am talking about, then: the opportunity to invest not just in a coming harvest of precious metals, but in the first true Luxury Trade Name of the Space Age.

Friends, you know as well as I do that the era of orderly, organized space programs under the auspices and budgets of Sovereign states is over. Just like the glorious conquest of our frontier two centuries ago, our imminent and inevitable motion ad astra will be encouraged by the men in office, and perhaps they will provide some small subsidies and other incentives to the ambitious individuals who wish to build the rockets. But for the most part Outer Space shall be peopled by the same breed of cut-throat yokels who first settled Billings, Montana. And I mean this in the most admirative way possible, for these are the cut-throat yokels who built America, and they will make it to the Moon, too, and then to Mars, and from there to Ceres and Pallas and all the other bodies of the Main Belt. I foresee a new Gold Rush, which like the Rush of 1849 will bring the hardiest men, with the least to lose, in search of their Fortunes.

And we need to be there when they arrive, protecting our own mining interests on 13585 just like the original 49ers did: with Guns. That Asteroid is mine, as I have established, but a claim to ownership is merely theoretical if the thing owned is left unprotected, and it is a natural Justice if not technically a legal one what happened to old Doyle’s Mine out in Jackson County, California, when he and his men absconded to Brazil in 1851, only to find, returning a decade later, that the place had been stripped bare by his rival McNamara. So we need to ensure that this time Law and Nature coincide. The place has been named, and therefore by the authority of none other than Mister John Locke the place is owned. Now we must go there and write that name in stone with our mighty robotic drills, bores, and picks, and defend that name with our weapons and our very lives.

It is anticipated that the technology will be in place to send unmanned craft to the Main Belt by 2030, capable of returning to Earth with sizable samples of the minerals found there. Within another decade still, we fully expect, these same probes may transport a few brave individuals to the same destination, and with that a new era of colonization will begin.

We already have one backer -- a certain well-known South African Space Privateer, if you must know. But a project of such empyrean scale is of necessity a collective undertaking, and so I hereby announce that I am soliciting queries from Creditable Investors such as yourselves.

The Reverend Père Pascal was right, my friends, to feel awe and terror before the vastness of Space. It is humbling to gaze out and to contemplate the immensity of this our Universe, and the indifference of all those infinite Galaxies to our infinitesimal lives here on Earth. It is humbling indeed, friends, but together we may lift each other up, and reach out into that vastness to claim what is ours.