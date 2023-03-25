About Town
On the Lit-World Party Circuit, Agnes Callard, Vernacular Philosophy, Nick Cave, &c.
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
As I’ve explained previously, I am mostly going behind a paywall for the first half of 2023. If you would like to read me, but are unable to afford a subscription, please e-mail me and I will get you a gift subscription as soon as possible (expect some delay).
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.