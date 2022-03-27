Beats per Minute, Centimeters per Inch

Share this postBeats per Minute, Centimeters per Inchjustinehsmith.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailBeats per Minute, Centimeters per InchNATO's Expansion and Its Cultural ShockwavesJustin E. H. Smith5 hr agoShareAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. 1x1.25x1.5x1.75x2x0:00-31:18Read Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet in the new Substack appNow available for iOSGet the appThis is the audio version of today’s Substack post. To read the text version, please go here. SubscribeShareShare