Notes on the Vibe Shift (Audio Version)

Share this postNotes on the Vibe Shift (Audio Version)justinehsmith.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailJun 5 • 27MNotes on the Vibe Shift (Audio Version)Justin E. H. Smith10 hr agoShare this postNotes on the Vibe Shift (Audio Version)justinehsmith.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail 1.0×0:00-27:28Open in playerListen on);Substack AppGet a private RSS link for listeningSubscribe to Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.SubscribeAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Getting Behind the Internet.SubscribeWould you prefer to read today’s ‘stack, just like in the old days? Then click here!SubscribeRead Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet in the new Substack appNow available for iOSGet the appShareShare this postNotes on the Vibe Shift (Audio Version)justinehsmith.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail