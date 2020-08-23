Something new...

I am an author and professor of philosophy, born in Reno, Nevada, in 1972, and based in Paris since 2012. You might already know me from my website, jehsmith.com, where since 2005 I have been posting long-form essays, and archiving work that I’ve published in various newspapers and magazines. I've decided to move to the newsletter format in order to create a better and tighter fit between me and my community of readers. I also hate, but positively hate, social media, and from what I can see the newsletter format provides most of the benefits social media have attempted to monopolise, but with none of the pathologies. I hope you’ll subscribe. I will soon be writing regular dispatches in this venue, which I will not be positing on my website or anywhere else. Thank you for your interest, and for helping me along with this experiment.