The Xylonet

Share this postThe Xylonetjustinehsmith.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailAug 8 • 23MThe XylonetJustin E. H. SmithAug 85Share this postThe Xylonetjustinehsmith.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail 1.0×0:00-22:33Open in playerListen on);Substack AppGet a private RSS link for listeningSubscribe to Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.SubscribeAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Getting Behind the Internet.SubscribeEpisode detailsCommentsFeeling old-fashioned? Then why not read the text version of this Substack post instead?SubscribeRead Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet in the new Substack appNow available for iOSGet the appLike this postShare this postThe Xylonetjustinehsmith.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail