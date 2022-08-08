Aug 8 • 23M

The Xylonet

Justin E. H. Smith
5
 
1.0×
0:00
-22:33
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Getting Behind the Internet.
Episode details
Comments

Feeling old-fashioned? Then why not read the text version of this Substack post instead?

Read Justin E. H. Smith's Hinternet in the new Substack app
Now available for iOS